“Queer Eye” season three continues to share show’s message of self-love

Cassie Wade

ONLINE REPORTER

Since debuting on Netflix in 2018, “Queer Eye”’s Fab Five have taken the world by storm, spreading messages of positivity, acceptance and self-love. Season three dropped March 15, giving viewers all the feels they crave in what is arguably the show’s best season yet.

For those who don’t know, “Queer Eye” is a reality TV show on Netflix starring Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness. Together, the cast, called the Fab Five, give heroes, or everyday people like you and me, lifestyle makeovers.

The show, a reboot from the early 2000s, focuses on helping individuals gain confidence, find acceptance and organize their lives. Each cast member works with the show’s heroes to improve a specific area of their lives.

Berk handles interior design, Brown covers culture, France updates their wardrobes, Porowski gets them cooking and Van Ness provides stunning hair and makeup shakeups. With all areas of the heroes’ lives improved by the pros, they become new, refreshed people while staying true to themselves.

The show makes over people from all walks of life. No matter the hero’s race, gender, religion, sexual orientation or age, the Fab Five connect with them on a deep, beautiful level. Considering all the hate in the world, the connections the characters form are inspirational.

Take Jess, for example. Jess, the star of season three episode five, is a young, lesbian woman of color whose adopted family kicked her out for being gay. The Fab Five work with her throughout the episode to build her confidence, find her style and celebrate her culture.

Best of all, Berk and Jess form a connection from their shared experiences. As viewers of Queer Eye known, Berk left home as a teenager after coming out to his religious parents as gay. Berk helps Jess reshape her definition of family to include her friends who’ve stood by her and accepted her for who she is.

The moment is touching, especially as Jess reconnects with her half sister and niece.

Strengthening connections with family members is a central theme in the stories of a few of the season’s other heroes as well. In season three episode three, the Fab Five work with two sisters, Deborah “Little” and Mary “Shorty” Jones.

The women own Jones Bar-B-Q, a restaurant in Kansas City with a legacy stretching back 30 years. With a little help from the Fab Five, the Joneses learn about the importance of self-care, start bottling their family’s sauce and celebrate their legacy by sharing their family’s story.

It’s touching to see the show’s heroes go through changes, try something new and improve their confidence. Season three has all the feels of the first two seasons and more, so if you haven’t binged the show yet, grab a box of tissues and get ready to see the Fab Five share their love with the world.

Comments

comments