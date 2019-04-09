Public Safety releases Timely Warning Bulletin concerning sexual assault in Elmwood Park

Jessica Wade

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

UNO’s Department of Public Safety released a Timely Warning Bulletin Tuesday afternoon informing students and faculty of a sexual assault that occurred in Elmwood Park on Saturday, April 6, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

“An anonymous reporter indicated that they were sexually assaulted while running through the eastern portion of the park,” the bulletin stated. “At this time, the suspect has only been identified as a white male.”

Public Safety encourages anyone with information about this incident is to call Omaha Police, and if you observe any suspicious individuals in the area of Elmwood Park, to please call 911.

The department also shared these safety tips:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Avoid parking in isolated areas.

Stay in well-lit areas and on populated pathways.

Travel in groups; there’s always safety in numbers.

If you observe anyone acting in a suspicious manner, or if you feel threatened in any way, call the police immediately by dialing 911.

More information about campus resources for safety, security and support can be found on UNO’s website.

Comments

comments