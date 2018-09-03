Professor Gary Repair prepares students for change

McKenzy Parsons

“A teacher from Afghanistan and a teacher from the U.S. were in Delhi, India, speaking German,” UNO Television Executive Producer Gary Repair laughed. “Sounds like the start of a bad joke.”

Repair was among a group of teachers who took a trip to Delhi in 2014 to work with Afghanistan teachers in developing modern teaching methods.

There were many language barriers, but one of the senior faculty members Repair met spoke German. Repair minored in German and was stationed in Germany when he was in the military, so the two spoke in German because it was the easiest language for them both to understand.

Repair’s work has led him both around the world to develop four documentaries. The first, The War Comes to Nebraska, is about how World War II affected Nebraska. It was completed in 1997 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the war.

He did another documentary about the October 1997 snowstorm. This documentary shows the cleanup of all the tree limbs and debris to the city of Omaha revitalizing city parks.

His third documentary was done in Morocco and was about Muslims, Jews and Christians coming together. This documentary gave Repair and his crew trouble. They were originally supposed to go to Israel, but it was in unrest. They then chose Turkey, but Turkey had a big earthquake.

During the end of the production, the 9/11 attacks happened. They incorporated is into the documentary by saying even though this happened, the United States is the best place to have the three religions in a collaboration of one another.

His fourth piece was set in Madagascar, and it aired in 2006.

“I am really proud of that one,” Repair said.

It was about how the Henry Doorly Zoo helped the animals and plants that were indigenous to Madagascar. This documentary’s score was done by Warren Buffett’s son, Peter, and it was narrated by the actor Danny Glover. It won a Regional Emmy for Repair.

Repair has a love/hate relationship with documentaries.

“Documentary production is a different critter,” Repair said, “So much research, verification and validation have to be done. They consume your life, and they will never be as perfect as you want them to be.”

Repair started his broadcasting career with an undergrad from UNO. He got a job with the UNO TV crew upon graduation, and he started out as staff director. He eventually went on to earn his master’s degree in communications in 2014. He is currently teaching three classes in the video journalism field and is the executive producer for UNO TV.

“Working with students is quite fun, never boring,” Repair said.

He loves his job, and the students love him. Phillip Lemen is a journalism and media communication junior. He has taken a couple classes with Repair.

“He’s friendly, and he’s always willing to help you out,” Lemen said. “If you have questions, he takes time to go over stuff, so you don’t get left behind.”

Repair has helped produce 11 documentaries, live sports, political debates and studio-based programs. In the early 2000’s, he helped produce live interviews between a person in UNO’s studio and a person at places like CNN, PBS and NBC.

The television program at UNO had to cut staff due to budget cuts, so most of the shows that air in UNO TV are done by students. Repair is very student focused. He studies the newest technologies in video so he can teach his students.

“The only thing that’s constant is change,” Repair said.

In the last decade, the world of technology has changed completely. This past summer, the gear in the television studio was upgraded. Now everything is filmed in high definition. If he doesn’t have access to the latest technologies, he reads about them. When Adobe released its creative cloud, he learned how to use it, and he now teaches it in his classes.

Due to the new upgrades and Repair’s knowledge of popular software, students are now working with things they see in real jobs.

“There are tools in a lot more people’s hands,” Repair said. “Videos are everywhere.”

Students can find jobs doing video for newspapers, radio stations, online resources, marketing, training, so Repair tries to incorporate as much diversity in his curriculum as possible.

Repair wants every student to have “unique experiences” at UNO.

