President Carter announces stay-at-home policy for NU system

Grant Rohan

NEWS EDITOR

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter has announced a stay-at-home policy Tuesday, April 7 over health concerns for the University community and its employees.

In an email to employees, Carter announced a university-wide closure of campuses to any employee except those whose physical presence is deemed necessary. Effective April 8, the closure is expected to last two weeks to help “flatten the curve” amid an expected peak in COVID-19 cases.

Employees considered essential at the time include “all of our health care workers, public safety officers, housing and dining personnel, and others,” according to the email.

Those deemed necessary will receive a letter signed by their chancellor or from Carter to report to work on-site. If not, employees should plan to work remotely until further notice. Employees who are unsure if they are needed on campus should contact their supervisor for work arrangements.

Employees deemed not essential have until the end of day Friday, April 10 to gather any office items useful to complete their work from home.

Employees can still use up to 160 hours of paid emergency paid administrative leave under a temporary policy announced last month.

The UNO campus is currently in the process of their shutdown, starting with the shuttles. With employee access limited to essential personnel, the shuttle routes will continue to run until 7 p.m. on April 8 and will resume when restrictions are lifted.

“The more we do now to flatten the curve, the sooner we can all get back to our more traditional routines of working and learning,” Carter said. “Thank you for your ongoing commitment to the health and safety of the University of Nebraska family and the communities we serve.”

