Prepare for the solar eclipse with educational talks this weekend

The staff of UNO’s Mallory Kountze Planetarium will host two talks this weekend to prepare the public for the upcoming solar eclipse.

The “Prepare for the Solar Eclipse” talks will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

The 45-minute talks will include information about the science behind eclipses, where the eclipse will be visible from and safety tips for viewing the eclipse.

The talks are part of a series of events taking place on the UNO campus ahead of the solar eclipse on August 21.

Comments

comments