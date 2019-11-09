Popular reality television shows that keep millennials coming back for more

Megan Schneider

ONLINE REPORTER

As a consumer of anything pop culture, reality television is my cup of tea. From the Kardashians to the Bachelor franchise, I’ve turned into a super fan over the years. I love famous Hollywood figures ever since I received Giuliana Rancic’s autograph. I’ve compiled my favorite list of shows that will keep you on your toes during a Netflix and chill kind of night.

“The Morning Toast”

“Good morning millennials” can be heard on weekdays at 10:30 a.m. ET from New York socialites Girl With No Job and Jackie Oshry. The popular podcast and YouTube show shares the top five stories that you need to know before you wake up and take a bite out of your morning toast. As a loyal “Toaster” for three years now, I can say that I couldn’t survive the workday without their hilarious commentary.

“The Bachelor” and “Bachelorette”

Peter Weber, an airline pilot who caught the attention of former Bachelorette Hannah Brown during season 15 of the show, came back to Bachelor nation looking for a second chance at love. The popular dating and relationship show hosted by Chris Harrison has had profound success since its debut in 2002. The show revolves around a single bachelor who starts with a cast of around 30 girls and is expected to select a wife out of the pool. During the season, the bachelor eliminates candidates he doesn’t see a future with, which leads to a marriage proposal for his final selection. The cast travels to romantic and exotic locations for their dates and the conflicts between the women stem from the elimination style format of the show.

“Southern Charm”

The American reality show on Bravo chronicles the personal and professional lives of seven rich socialites who live in Charleston, South Carolina. Southern culture and political history are shown throughout the series. The sixth season of the show focused on Patricia Altschul, Craig Conover, Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner, Naomie Olindo and Eliza Limehouse. Patricia Altschul, also known as the dowager countess on “Southern Charm,” is a fan favorite due to her over the top caftans, dogs and butler, Michael.

“90 Day Fiancé”

The popular show on TLC follows couples who have applied for a K-1 visa and therefore have 90 days to decide to marry each other before the visa expires. If the visa is approved, the foreign fiancé travels to the United States to live with his or her prospective American spouse. The couple must marry in 90 days or the other person must leave the country. The couples face language barriers, culture shock and skepticism of their relationship from friends and family. Season three of the show featured seven couples including Darcey and Tom from the United Kingdom, Angela and Michael from Nigeria, Avery and Omar from Syria, Caesar and Maria from Ukraine, Benjamin and Akinyi from Kenya, Rebecca and Zied from Tunisia and Timothy and Jeniffer from Columbia.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

The series that airs on E! focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family. Since its debut in 2007, it has subsequently become one of the longest running reality television shows in the country. The show focuses on sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

It also features parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. The successful show is somewhat of a “guilty pleasure” due to its high viewership and ratings each Sunday. Producer Ryan Seacrest decided to develop the show when Kris Jenner showed an interest in appearing on a television show.

“Everybody thinks that [my children] could create a bunch of drama in their lives, but it’s something that I felt I didn’t have to think about. It would be natural,” Jenner said.

