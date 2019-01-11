Standoff at 64th and Center Streets prompts UNO Alert

Video courtesy of Cat Koehler.



Jessica Wade Will Patterson

EDITOR IN CHIEF OPINION EDITOR

A UNO Alert was sent to students at 11:02 a.m. asking that students avoid 64th and Center. Another alert was later sent stating the incident had been resolved.

According to the Omaha Police, officers responded to a call at 10:13 a.m. for a personal injury crash at 64th and Center.

Upon arrival, officers located a male armed with a knife standing a top of vehicle that was flipped on its side. The man began to cut himself. Officers were able to take him into custody before he caused himself any more harm.

There was no one else harmed in the incident.

Comments

comments