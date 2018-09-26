Photographers Ignite! The Gateway’s Journalism Boot Camp

The Gateway is teaming up with UNO Communications multimedia specialist Rebecca Gratz to present “Photographers Ignite”, our first Journalism Boot Camp session of the academic year. The workshop is scheduled for NOON – Friday, Oct. 12. We’ll meet in the Gateway office, which is now located in Kayser Hall, Room 233.

Please bring a camera to this free photography workshop. If you don’t have a camera, students have access to check out/borrow Canon cameras from the UNO Criss Library. NOTE: The camera feature on your smartphone works well, too.

Rebecca Gratz, a former Omaha World-Herald photographer and longtime journalist, will give us a guided tour of UNO through her lens. Whether you’re starting out or looking to advance, this photography workshop is created to be a quick and easy to understand session to apply new techniques and move beyond your camera’s automatic settings. You’ll gain a greater understanding of what makes a great photo, when to use the variations of aperture, shutter speed and lighting.

The intent of the Gateway’s Journalism Boot Camp is to connect professionals and college students in the following fields of communication: newsprint, photography, graphic design, layout design, public relations, marketing, broadcast and radio. During the hour-long lecture series, students will ask questions about the professional’s “real world” experiences.

Each event is free and open to the UNO community. Limited space is available. Please RSVP by emailing jloza@unomaha.edu

