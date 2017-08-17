The perks of living on campus

Kaylee Pierce

CONTRIBUTOR

To live on campus or not? A frequent question I asked myself a lot through both my freshman and sophomore years. There was always something that made me stay and eventually there was something that made me go.

I live in my own apartment just a few blocks down from campus. I must admit, having my own place is worth it but I recommend you live on campus for your first two years at least.

My first two years on campus were easy for me. I was close to my classes and close to transportation when I lived at Scott Court. Every year, especially the beginning of the year, each campus holds dorm events. You get to know your roommates and your fellow neighbors. I wholeheartedly believe that these events are key to adjusting to college life a little easier.

While living with three complete strangers can be daunting, it can be the best thing to happen to you. I know of countless people on campus who became the best of friends with their roommates. It certainly helps when you have three others going through the same adjustments you are. Eventually, each person develops their own friend group and that means each person knows of different events happening on campus. Being connected with your roommates can be a great step to making friends and putting yourself out there to try something new.

Wanting your own place can be a great goal for which to work, but I think if you start out living completely by yourself, no fellow students, no campus, you are at risk of isolating yourself. Isolation is not your friend. Being all alone, not getting out there and not trying can make you feel miserable. No one wants to feel that way.

Living on campus is a fantastic way to start your college experience. There have been so many events I learned of randomly through roommates or through my dorm bulletin board. I really enjoyed all the events that my dorms put on and I got to meet so many new people through campus events.

I did struggle a bit with adjusting to the way my roommates lived versus what I was used to. Some liked complete organization and cleanliness, others didn’t. That adjusting made me step outside my comfort zone and interact with my roommates. I had to know what they liked and didn’t like. I had to tell them when they were being too loud or too messy. It helped me adjust to classes. Being able to speak up to table partners telling them they need to quiet down or make more room for me. Knowing how you are with strangers will help you learn how to adjust to staying in a room full of them.

I eventually left the dorms and got my own place over the summer this year. I know it will take some minor adjusting but I feel confident that I got a decent dorm life experience through the two years I lived on campus. I feel after two years of living on campus I can survive living in my own place, but I strongly recommend living on campus for at least your first year. Also, don’t isolate yourself. There is something for everyone here at UNO.

Comments

comments