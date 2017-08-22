Part-time job and volunteer fair connects students with employers

Charlotte Reilly

University of Nebraska at Omaha students looking for work or ways to give back can attend the part-time job and volunteer fair on Aug. 23, 2017 in the Community Engagement Center.

Over 60 organizations will be present, including: Boys Town, Do Space, First Data, Habitat

for Humanity of Omaha and Lutheran Family Services.

The Academic and Career Development Center (ACDC) and the Office of Civic and Social Responsibility organized and planned the event.

“We are putting on this event to connect students with employers,” said ACDC’s assistant director of employer relations and internships, Joe Hayes. “Oftentimes part-time jobs can turn into full-time jobs or internships. It can be a tremendous experience that one can foster and turn into future learning initiatives.”

ACDC hosts four career fairs throughout the academic year. The first one is the part-time job and volunteer fair. Oct. 5, 2017 is the all-university career and internship fair. There is another all-university fair in the spring, and the part-time job and summer opportunities fair towards the end of the spring semester.

Though the fall and spring career fairs are the two biggest events with over 100 employers attending, Hayes recommends that students still come to the part-time job and volunteer fair.

“Oftentimes different employers attend different events that cater to what they are looking for. In this case, it’s part-time work,” Hayes said. “Go to the fair that is most applicable to your needs.

Students can practice their elevator pitches and interview skills at the Aug. 23 fair, said ACDC’s assistant director of academic advising, Samantha Kaiser.

“It’s a unique way to get to know what types of opportunities are available to students on and off campus,” Kasier said. “It’s a great taste of what is to come with the big career fair in October.”

Students planning to attend the fair can prepare by scheduling an appointment with an advisor in the ACDC office. Advisors review resumes, conduct mock interviews and provide job search strategies. Students can also visit ACDC if they need help writing a resume.

“We are here as a resource to make sure students are prepared,” Hayes said. “We have open office hours for students who need to make drop-in appointments. Don’t be afraid to get out of your comfort zone and practice.”

Students who are already employed should still come to the fair, Hayes said. The fair opens up new opportunities and lets students explore different fields.

“If you absolutely can’t make it to a career fair, we have an online job board called career connect,” Kaiser said. “Jobs are added every day to that space. There are part-time and full-time jobs, internships and other opportunities in Omaha and the surrounding areas.”

Though career connect is beneficial, meeting an employer face-to-face is the best way to secure a job, Hayes said.

“Companies may be collecting resumes and doing interviews on the spot,” Hayes said. “Students who go to these events have a higher chance of getting an internship or job. It’s all about face recognition.”

Hayes’ top tips for students going to the part-time job and internship are: bring a resume, dress professionally and most importantly show up.

“Just get there!” Hayes said.

