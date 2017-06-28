Home News Campus News Parking permits available online starting July 1
Parking permits available online starting July 1
Parking services have announced that permits for the 2017—2018 school year will be available to purchase online via MavPARK starting July 1. Beginning this year, permits will transition from physical hang-tag permits to virtual permits. Virtual permits will be linked to license plates.
There will be several other changes to Parking Services this year:
- The Parking Services office will move from the Eppley Administration Building to a building near the new Pacific Street Garage.
- Open parking on campus will be extended from weekends to include Fridays, starting August 21.
- Daily and hourly parking will be available in the West Garage and the Pacific Street Garage. Tickets will be available to purchase through the parking services website, the Park Omaha app or at kiosks in the garages.
- West Garage and the Pacific Street Garage will not have entrance gates, instead cameras will read license plates to monitor if those parking in these areas have purchased hourly, daily or semester permits.
- Discounted carpool permits will be available to carpools of two or more students.
- UNL, UNMC and UNK permits will be valid in the Pacific Street Garage, First Christian Church and Saint Margaret Mary Church lots.
- Shuttle routes will travel directly point-to-point rather than stopping in multiple locations on one campus.