Online Exclusive: Film Producer Chris Moore at UNO

Will Patterson

A&E EDITOR

Film Producer Chris Moore spent March 15 at the University of Nebraska at Omaha,giving film industry insight to students and faculty. His trip to UNO concluded with a public lecture in which audience members had a chance to ask questions.

Some of the best-known films Moore’s been a producer for include “Good Will Hunting,” “American Pie” and the recent movie “Manchester by the Sea,” which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Moore’s lecture took place in the theater of the Weber Fine Arts Building, surrounded by the set used in the UNO Theater’s last production, “The Guard.”

A primary focus of the lecture was about the film industry’s current relationship with the general audience. As an individual who has the seen the film industry change dramatically over the past couple decades, Moore explained how the platforms are changing his job and subsequently the future careers of film students.

“You’re behavior is actually effecting my job,” Moore said.

With a variety of streaming options becoming available to people, audiences are being exposed to more content than ever before. Moore said that an issue associated with this was a large amount of original content that goes unwatched and fails to make back the cost of production.

Much of Moore’s advice from the lecture targeted students and young movie creators. He gave realistic examples of what may prevent a film from being created, and how writers can try to avoid those issues.

“Young people or people who are young in the business should stay wherever they are and tell their stories,” Moore said. “I don’t think you need to move to L.A. or New York. I think it’s actually negative to do those things.”

Moore left the audience with words of encouragement, stating that those seeking careers in film should actively seek out movie producers to review and critique screenplays in the making.

