The fourth annual Best of Omaha Festival will be held at Baxter Arena

The fourth annual Best of Omaha Festival is being held at Baxter Arena Nov. 5, and UNO students, faculty and staff can get in free with their MavCards.

The Best of Omaha voting started in 1992, but the festival is a recent Omaha addition. The festival goes from 1 to 5 p.m. The tickets cost $10 for non-UNO students and adults. One-hundred percent of the ticket revenue is going to the 4H youth development program.

Booths will be hosted by first, second and third place winners of the Best of Omaha voting contest. Events such as the puppy pageant, where people can enter their dog into a competitive category online, and the Glam VIP walk will take place during the day.

“We have quite a few pet stores that are going to be there,” said Tara Spencer. “There will also be clothing boutiques, food vendors, dental places. There will be a whole variety,”she added.

Spencer said she encourages the owners of the booths to have interactive exhibits.

“At least one is incorporating virtual reality into their booth,” Spencer said. “There will also be a yoga booth, where there will be demonstrations.”

For parents who want to explore without their children, there will be a kid’s zone with games and equipment. Swag bags will also be given out to 500 guests of the event and prizes will be raffled off.

“We hope that businesses get their names out there. I think it’s important for them to let people know our voting was done by people like you, people who go to these businesses,” Spencer said. “It’s a validation that businesses are doing a good job. Businesses want people to know that.

Spencer said she hopes UNO students come to the event to have fun at the booths and connect withlocal businesses.

