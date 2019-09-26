Omaha women’s soccer loses close game to Missouri State

Jack Hoover

If you don’t shoot, you don’t score.

99 times out of 100, that saying seems to be correct. But, as the Omaha women’s soccer team found out, there are exceptions.

Playing Missouri State at home on Saturday, Sept. 21, the Mavericks found themselves on a four game losing streak. Their last four games had all ended the same way: in close 1-0 losses. Having not scored in those four straight games, the Mavericks were eager to break their streak and score a goal.

One hope the Mavericks had to break their goalless streak was the return of junior Bailey Cascio. Last season, Cascio was the team’s leading goal scorer, as she bagged seven goals for the Mavericks. However, in 2019, Cascio picked up an injury in an exhibition game against the University of Kansas, and she was making her season debut in the match against Missouri State.

Overall, the match started off positively enough for Omaha. The game plan for the Mavericks early on seemed to be to try to keep as much possession of the ball as possible. Omaha was successful in this game plan for the most part, but failed to fashion many scoring opportunities out of their possession.

Despite all the possession, Omaha found themselves down in the 30th minute of the game. A Missouri State free kick saw the ball bounce around the box then go off the head of an Omaha defender and into the net. The Mavericks trailed 1-0 at the half, off of their own goal.

The second half saw a more energetic Omaha team take the field. The Bears opted to sit back and defend for most of the half, while Omaha was given possession and free reign to attack.

Despite all the possession, Omaha found themselves struggling to equalize. Perhaps the best moments to level the scores came in the last minute of the game as they had two corners in quick succession. Despite throwing all 11 players in the box for the corners, the Mavericks found themselves thwarted.

The game ended 1-0 in favor of the Bears. No Missouri State player registered a shot on target throughout the game. Omaha had lost the game while allowing no shots on goal and found themselves on the losing end of 1-0 game for the fifth straight time.

With a lack of goal scoring options at the moment, Omaha must now travel to Des Moines to play Drake on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Against the 4-3 Bulldogs, Omaha will look to end their unfortunate streak. The Mavericks will be back at home on Sept. 21, 2019 when they play Grand Canyon University. The game can be watched online at OMavs.com.

