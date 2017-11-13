Omaha volleyball is peaking towards conference tournament

Sam Lauritsen

Omaha volleyball picked up a confidence boosting win over Summit League front-runner Oral Roberts on Friday night. The Mavericks swept the Golden Eagles at Sapp Fieldhouse for their fourth sweep of the season with all four sweeps coming in conference play. This win puts Omaha at 10-16 (7-6 Summit League) on the season, while ORU drops to 14-12 (11-3).

True to form this season for Maverick volleyball, the first set was a back-and-forth battle all the way to the end. Omaha played the crucial points extremely well and came out with the first set win 25- 23 to take the match lead 1-0.

The Mavericks could do no wrong in the second set, as they dominated the set hitting .391 to ORU’s -.143 and outblocking the Golden Eagles, 5-0. The impressive play in the second set gave them a 2-0 lead for the match, as they wrapped up the set 25-11.

Omaha held a 4-1 blocking edge and never trailed in the third set. Although they never trailed, it was yet another close set for the Mavericks. They held on for the third set win 25-19 to complete the sweep.

Omaha was led by Junior Mackenzie Horkey who also reached the 1,000 career digs milestone with her second dig in the match. She finished the night with eight kills, 11 digs, a block and an ace. Junior Abby Bergsten posted a team-leading 10 kills with three digs and a block and freshman Anna Blaschko added eight kills on .727 hitting with no errors and a match-best five blocks. Senior Sydney O’Shaughnessy pitched in a match-leading 26 assists, nine digs, three kills, two blocks and four service aces and freshman Bella Sade had five kills, four blocks and a match-high five aces.

As a team, the Mavericks’ serving was on fire as they racked up 14 aces on the night, which is their highest single-match total since 2005. Omaha hit .293 to ORU’s .093 and out blocked the Golden Eagles, 9-4. The match will prove to be a huge confidence booster as they continue in conference play and near the conference tournament.

Omaha hosts North Dakota State on Nov. 12 at Sapp Fieldhouse at 2 p.m. The match marks Senior Day for O’Shaughnessy and Amanda Conlin, as it is the final home match of the season for the Mavericks.

