Omaha volleyball loses to in-state rivals Creighton

Caleb Johnson

CONTRIBUTOR

One of the biggest upsets in the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s history was not in the cards for the Mavericks on Friday, Sept. 13. In a volleyball game away against #17 ranked Creighton, the Blue jays swept the Mavericks 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-22).

“We were a little nervous in the first sets. We had some scoring opportunities that we didn’t convert and that can get the momentum going against you,” said head coach Matt Buttermore.

In the first set, five of Creighton’s points came from ace serves and two others were gifted from service errors by the Mavericks.

“We haven’t been as detail-oriented this week, and that equated to a slow start, as well as the environment,” coach Buttermore said.

The Bluejays led the kill column 34-22 with a kill percentage of 0.262 to the Mavericks 0.023.

Rylee Marshall led the way with a percentage of 0.444 on four kills with zero errors.

Marshall proved to be a force in the first set. She was difference maker on the court, with four blocks in the first set and six in the game – one higher than Creighton’s entire team.

“We knew going in Creighton was a great team,” Marshall said. “With the love and support we have for each other we will be able to take what we learned and be a better team because of it.”

UNO struggled on attack, having 22 errors opposed to 12 errors by the Jays.

Isabella Sade had a rough night for the Mavericks, with just one kill to eight errors on 19 swings. She had a hit percentage of -0.368.

In the third set, the UNO Mavericks started to find success as they led for the first time in any of the sets. They didn’t give up the lead until the Jays went up 19-18.

Claire Mountjoy had four digs in the final set, as well as an ace that was vital for UNO to stay alive.

This was the first game of the Blue Jay invitational tournament, and the road does not get easier for the Mavericks, who have back-to-back games against ranked opponents.

“This time of year, we are accustomed to playing three games a weekend,” coach Buttermore said. “We’ve got another fun match-up and challenge for our team.”

UNO will be in action next this weekend as they travel to Phoenix to play in the GCU invite.

Comments

comments