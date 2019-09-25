Omaha Volleyball finds hard luck in five-set matches

Caleb Johnson

CONTRIBUTOR

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) women’s volleyball team went to the fifth and final set four times in a row this week, finishing 1-3 in the matches.

After coming off a great victory over the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 14, where the team won 3-0 and swept, the Mavericks found themselves in many battles.

On Sunday, Sept. 15 against Highpoint University, the Mavericks lost at home after winning the first two sets and being reverse swept, (22-25, 21-25, 11-15.) UNO’s kill percentage has been the main area of struggle for them in recent matchups, losing yet again to Highpoint – 0.224 to Highpoint’s 0.282 kill percentage.

The Mavericks also lost a heartbreaker against the Idaho Vandals on Sept. 20 in the fifth set. Isabella Sade had another rough game as she had 17 attempted attacks but had a percentage of -0.118 percent, with only four kills to six errors.

The Mavericks led in the most statistical categories in this game, leading in aces, digs and kill percentage, as well as points, but were not able to walk away with the win.

UNO finally broke the mold of fifth set losses as they beat the CSUN Matadors in the fifth set on Sept. 21. UNO won the first two sets 25-20, 25-14 and the fifth set 15-10.

Sadie Limback had a game-high 18 kills with a kill percentage of 0.517. Claire Mountjoy also had a great game with 14 digs for the Mavericks.

UNO wrapped up the Grand Canyon Invite tourney on Sept. 21 with another fifth set loss to 10-2 GCU in the fifth set. This game was a battle the whole way, with all sets being close.

The first set was captured by Grand Canyon University 25-20. Teagan DeFalco of Grand Canyon proved to be a big problem for the Mavericks, as Defalco had five aces during the match.

UNO would win the next two sets in the game. The Mavericks won in a close back and forth 26-24 match and a dominating 25-13 set win.

UNO lost a heartbreaking 27-25 fourth set and could not recover for the fifth, losing 9-15.

The Mavericks outscored their opponent 74-69, but the defense of GCU proved to be the biggest difference. GCU had 73 digs to UNO’s 64.

UNO will need to learn how to finish games strongly as the team heads into Summit league play this next week. This team holds a lot of potential and has proven it can hang with good teams but will need to find that competitive edge to finish teams off.

UNO starts the Summit league next Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. vs. the 8-6 North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Baxter arena.

