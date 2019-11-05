Omaha Volleyball falls in four sets to South Dakota

Caleb Johnson

The University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick Volleyball team fell to the 22-1 South Dakota Coyotes in four sets, (27-25, 24-26, 21-25,14-25).

UNO Volleyball had no easy task Friday evening going head to head against South Dakota, the second meeting against the Yotes. Last meeting the Mavericks pushed South Dakota to its fifth set for only the second time of the season for the Coyotes, who are undefeated in Summit League Play.

UNO has fought hard against South Dakota all season, and Friday was no different. They won the first set 27-25. UNO won the kill battle 17-14 and had a hit percentage of 0.282

It was a hard fought first set with eight lead changes during the set.

Sadie Limback had a tough night for the Mavericks. Limback was second on the team in kills but led the team in errors with seven, having four serving errors.

Claire Mountjoy had a good night for the Mavericks with 27 digs for the team and one ace on no service errors.

UNO has shown real grit in these last couple weeks beating South Dakota State 3-0, North Dakota 3-0, North Dakota State 3-0 and Oral Roberts 3-0.

Sadie Limback has been dominant in that stretch, leading the team in kills throughout.

UNO has looked good as a team throughout this last leg of the season and has a chance to settle the score against Purdue Fort Wayne next Friday in Indiana. The Mavericks lost the last match to the Mastodons in the fifth set.

