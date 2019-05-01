Omaha to be home to professional soccer team

Jack Hoover

The beautiful game will now be played professionally in beautiful Omaha, Nebraska.

In a press conference held at Werner Park on Wednesday morning, it was announced that Omaha would become the site of a new United Soccer League team. This team will be the only professional outdoor soccer team to play in the state.

While no name or logo for the team has yet to be announced, it was revealed that the team will play their home games at Werner Park and will kick off play next season.

In order to make Werner Park, a baseball field, more accessible to soccer usage, the park will undergo construction in the fall in order to add more soccer-specific features. Among these features will be new locker rooms and front offices separate from those already in place for baseball.

As for league play, the team will be a member of the USL League 1, which is the third level on the pyramid of U.S.A. soccer. Above it is Major League Soccer and the USL Championship.

Former Omaha men’s soccer head coach Jason Mims was introduced at the press conference as the first-ever coach of the team. Mims will be returning to Omaha after having previously served as an assistant coach in the Real Salt Lake youth academy.

Mims is no stranger to building a team from scratch, which he will have to do with this new team.

As the first-ever coach of Omaha men’s soccer, he proved that he can build a team from the ground up with great success. In his time at UNO, he led the team to a 39-22-12 record and the programs first-ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2017.

Mims will be hoping to capture more of that same success at the professional level now.

For more information on the new team in Omaha as it comes out, visit omahaprosoccer.com.

