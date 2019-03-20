Omaha men’s tennis finding their groove

Caleb Johnson

The UNO men’s tennis team has seen a revival in March. The team has won the last five matches in the last 10 days after starting the spring season 2-8.

The most prominent win for the Mav’s was against hometown rival the Creighton Bluejays.

The Mavs won 5-2 against the Blue-jays including beating Creighton’s one through four singles players. UNO’s number one singles player Abdoul Ouattara swept Nick Campbell 6-4 in both sets.

The Mavs number two singles player Nathan Reekie came back and won two straight sets after losing 6-2 in the first. His match included an intense third set where he won 77-56.

Davis Lawley also came in the clutch for UNO as he won his first set 7-5 and his third set 6-1 giving UNO another crucial win.

Hugo Piles Ballester swept in his number four singles win. He won a 7-5 tiebreaker victory on his final set to give the Mavs a clear lead.

UNO won two of three doubles matches in the Creighton victory. The winning has just kept rolling for the Mavericks who crushed Chicago State 6-1 the next day.

The Maverick tennis team showed this week they could win outside of Omaha beating the University of Missouri Kansas-City in a nail biter 4-3 victory.

Abdoul Ouattara and Matt Dunn came in the clutch against UMKC and won both their singles matches and their doubles match to give UNO the victory.

Dunn won both his matches in a gritty fashion sweeping his opponent Hunter Clark 2-0 but having to go to tiebreaker sets both times to grab the match.

The Mavericks next match is away versus Azusa Pacific March 19 at 4:30 p.m.

