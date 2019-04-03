Omaha Men’s and Women’s Golf season in full swing

Ben Helwig

As March draws to a close, the conference tournaments for men’s and women’s golf are now in sight as they continue their seasons.

The men’s team had a little off-time since their last tournament. Back on March 16, the Mavericks finished tied for 13th in the Grand Canyon Invitational in Arizona. While their placement wasn’t the most desired outcome, the Mavericks saw high-level competition out of their players.

Witchayapat Sinsrang was the best-scoring Maverick, scoring a total of 216 over three rounds of golf. His score earned him 37th overall out of 118 golfers at the tournament. Nick Kagy only finished one stroke behind Sinsrang with a 217 total and Cole Christian finishing two strokes behind him with a 219.

Two weeks earlier, the men’s team had also finished in 13th this time however, in a smaller field. The Mavericks struggled at the Sacramento State Invitational on March 4 and 5, despite a solid performance from Sinsrang. Sinsrang had his third-lowest three-round score of the season with a 214, highlighted by a second-round 71. He tied for 14th individually.

The men’s team has three more tournaments before the conference tournament which runs April 28-30 in Newton, Kansas.

As for the women’s team, they most recently wrapped up a tournament in Carbondale, Illinois. The Mavericks finished tied for 5th at the Saluki Invite at Southern Illinois, their best finish since Feb. 8. The tournament wrapped up March 25th, highlighted by a great tournament from Mandy Boyle.

Boyle had the best round of any Maverick (77 on the final round) and finished 12th overall out of 91 golfers. Fellow Mavericks Zora Gittens and Sami Langford, also had a strong showing, both finishing within the top 30 individually. The fifth-place finish marked only the third time Omaha has finished in the top five this season, as well as marking the best finish for the Mavs in a field over ten teams.

Back in mid-March, the Mavericks were also in action at the UTRGV Invitational in McAllen, Texas. The Mavericks placed 8th out of 15 teams, squarely in the middle of the competition. Samantha Chong had one of her best individual appearances of the season leading the Mavs in scoring. She finished 26th out of 80 golfers.

Jordan York continued her consistent play finishing second among the Maverick golfers. She finished just 6 spots behind Chong in 32nd. York has been the x-factor for the Mavs over the course of the season. When she is on her game, the Maverick team has a whole tends to be as well.

The women’s team has just one more tournament on their schedule before their conference tournament. The Mavericks will play in the Kansas City Intercollegiate at UMKC on April 8th and 9th, before ending the season with the Summit League Championships in Newton, Kansas beginning April 21.

