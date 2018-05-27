NewsEventsLocalOnline ExclusivesPhotos Omaha Farmer’s Market in Aksarben May 27, 2018 0 97 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Maria Philomena Nevada Photo Editor Visitors stroll through the Omaha Farmers Market in the Aksarben Village. Popcorn is prepared on site at Lauren Beth’s Popcorn. Dwayne, styled the “Old Market Balloon Guy,” twists a balloon into shape. Powdered sugar graces an almond croissant from Le Quartier Baking Company. Pots of dill are placed on the table at the Ed Welchert Produce stand. Trays of baklava, a flaky and syrupy pastry, sit under plastic at The Parthenon booth. Women walk around with sweating cups of cold lemonade. Tulips line the sidewalks around Aksarben Village. A potential customer samples the honey at It’s All About Bees. Comments comments Share on Facebook Share 0 Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share 0 Share on Pinterest Share 0 Share on Digg Share Send email Mail