Omaha falls to NDSU

Cammille Kammerer

SPORTS EDITOR

The Mavericks are 2-8-2 overall and 0-1 in Summit league play after the women’s soccer team opened up conference play to North Dakota State at Caniglia Field Sept. 29 with a 2-0 loss.

In the 72nd minute, North Dakota State netted the game-winner as Omaha goal-keeper Haley Shelton tipped a shot by Amy Yang off the crossbar. Holly Enderle was able to collect the rebound and put it past Shelton for the score. Less than three minutes later, Mariah Haberle added an insurance goal for the Bison.

Omaha midfielders Lydia Holtmann and Emily Romero both had a shot on goal. Shelton made four saves for UNO. North Dakota State outshot Omaha15-11 overall and 6-2 in shots on goal.

The win improves the Bison to 6-5 on the year and 1-0 in Summit League Play.