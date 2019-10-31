Omaha Athletics’ most ‘UnBOOlievable’ Halloween performances.

Jack Hoover

SPORTS EDITOR

On Halloween night, there’s plenty to be scared of. Whether it be ghosts, witches or goblins, there’s plenty of frightening things that go bump in the night. On some Halloween nights, however, the scariest thing of all to go up against can be a Maverick. On Oc. 31, the Omaha Mavericks put on some frighteningly good performances. Here are some of Omaha’s best all-time Halloween night performances.

2014 Men’s Soccer versus No. 21 Rutgers

Although Omaha didn’t win this game, they certainly did frighten the Top 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Playing away in Piscataway, New Jersey, the Mavericks ended up losing 1-0 on a goal from Rutger’s Brandon Tetro. The Mavericks had their chances to score against the Knights but couldn’t find the cutting edge to put them away. This didn’t mean however that Rutger didn’t receive a good scare, as the team that had won their past six games, struggled to put away the Mavericks.

2009 Hockey versus Bowling Green

Back when the Mavericks played in the Century Link Center, the Bowling Green Falcons came to town in hopes of knocking off Omaha. Instead what they found was a butchering at the hands of the Mavericks, who beat Bowling Green 3-1. Omaha’s Rich Purslow, in particular, had a terrifyingly good night, as he scored two goals for the Mavericks. The win for the Mavericks would leave them undefeated against the Falcons, as the Mavericks survived a 3-3 tie the previous night.

2004 Women’s Soccer versus South Dakota State

Back when the Mavericks and the Jackrabbits both played in Division II, it would be Omaha who would survive a close encounter with South Dakota State. The Mavericks won the game 2-0, a result that would bring to life a new Omaha soccer team. After the South Dakota match, the Mavericks would go undefeated in their next five games as they went on a deep run in the NCAA Division II national tournament.

2010 Volleyball versus Fort Hays State

Another game that was played back in the Division II era, this match saw the Mavericks bury the Tigers by a score line of three sets to one. Fort Hays had little chance of making it out alive, as three Maverick players, Kayla Uhling, Brittany Hanssen and Natalie Ebke, all finished the night with double-figure kills. Overall, the Mavericks dominated in the first two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-16. While the Tigers did make a last-grasp effort to survive as they won the fourth set 25-12, they were finished off for good in the fourth set by a score of 25-23.

Comments

comments