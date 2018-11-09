Omaha advances to Summit League Championship

Harrison Popp, Owen Godberson

Sports Reporters

The Omaha Mavericks men’s soccer team defeated the Purdue Wayne Mastodons 1-0 Thursday evening. Senior forward Noor Hamadi’s first goal in two years was the difference in Denver, CO.

The first half ended 0-0 between the Mavericks and the Mastodons, with neither team creating many opportunities. Omaha’s junior goalkeeper Ugo Tritz made his only save when Purdue Fort Wayne senior Blake Cearns had a left footed effort from the edge of the box that was easily caught by the French goalkeeper.

Omaha had the better of the second half, with sophomore Diego Gutierrez and freshman Martin Veys launching crosses in to the box from either flank.

The deadlock was broken in the 70th minute when a Gutierrez cross found freshman defender Hugo Ellouk, whose side-footed volley found the net off of Hamadi’s deflection. Hamadi was credited with the goal a few moments later.

Hamadi said it didn’t matter who scored.

“We’re a team, and we’re all going to the final,” he said after the game. “Saturday will be a hard game, but we have the experience and we have kids that are hungry. We’re going to give it our best.”

Purdue Fort Wayne had a golden chance to equalize the match in final 10 minutes when sophomore Chris Baranowski was left unmarked at the back post. His header was wide of Tritz’s right-hand post.

Tritz finished the day with four saves, keeping the clean sheet intact and helping Omaha to their third straight Summit League title match.

The No. 2 seed Omaha Mavericks will face the No. 1 seed Denver Pioneers in Saturday’s championship game.

This will be the third consecutive title match between the two programs, with both teams even at one title since 2016.

Saturday’s championship match will be broadcast on MavRadio.fm, with Owen Godberson and Harrison Popp on the call. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. MT/4 p.m. CST.

