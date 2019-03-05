Officials announce UNO Dome will not be repaired following collapse



According to a press release sent via email Monday morning, the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Indoor Dome, which collapsed Feb. 23, will not be repaired.

The decision was made after an assessment conducted by Yeadon Domes, a Minneapolis-based company. An official report with the company’s recommendations was presented to UNO on Friday, March 1.

The press release also stated that no decisions have been made regarding the future of the space, and updates will be shared with campus and the greater Omaha community as discussions continue.

The Indoor Dome was located on UNO’s Center Street Campus. No one was inside when it collapsed.

Any affected campus classes and groups that have not yet been contacted by Campus Recreation and have questions are encouraged to contact Mike Kult at 402.554.3232 or wkult@unomaha.edu.

