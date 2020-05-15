NU President announces two-year tuition freeze for all campuses

Leta Lohrmeyer

EDITOR IN CHIEF

President Ted Carter announced last Thursday that tuition rates across the NU system will freeze for the next two school years.

The tuition rates decided for the 2020-21 academic year will remain the same in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Carter said that this decision comes as “another step to provide predictability for students and families.”



The tuition freeze is applicable to all university students and programs including undergraduate, graduate, Ph.D., on-campus and online students.

“For those that are wondering how we can afford this, I would tell you we can’t afford not to do this,” Carter said during the online conference.

In an email announcement, Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said he was “thrilled” about the decision.

“While we hope this will add much-needed, immediate relief to all UNO students facing economic uncertainty, our efforts to keep you on track toward your future goals and ambitions do not, and will not, end here,” said Gold.

This decision ties into the plan to reopen the campus for upcoming fall semester along with the concern that enrollment rates may drop due to COVID-19.

“My message to Nebraskans is that the University of Nebraska is going to be open,” said Carter. “We’re going to be safe and we’re going to be affordable and accessible for students and families.”

With the announcement, the university said, most Nebraska undergraduates will pay the following per credit hour for the next three academic years: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, $259; University of Nebraska at Omaha, $235; University of Nebraska at Kearney, $209; Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, $139. Tuition rates at the University of Nebraska Medical Center vary by college; those will also be frozen.

The University of Nebraska also previously launched the Nebraska Promise, a financial aid program that will pay tuition for Nebraska students from families at or below the median household income of $60,000. The program is estimated to cover tuition for 1,000 current and future students.

The tuition freeze and the Nebraska Promise are “steps to send a message of care and commitment” stated Carter in his end-of-the-year message.

“Challenging times come and go, after all,” said Carter. “But the power of a University of Nebraska education to change the trajectory of your life has not changed.”

Comments

comments