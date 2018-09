Jessica Wade

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

In an attempt to learn more about the political climate across the Nebraska University (NU) campuses, the NU system, partnered with Gallup, sent out a survey to students, faculty, staff and alumni in the winter of 2017.

The survey cost NU $219,500 to conduct. The graphic below is a snapshot of the results. Gallup’s full, 40-page report can be found here.

