Note-worthy performances at Jazz on the Green

Megan Fabry

A&E EDITOR

Thousands gathered in Turner Park, bringing lawn chairs and blankets, trying to find the best spot for the much anticipated summer music event, Jazz on the Green.

The Omaha Performing Arts Center, who took over the event in 2010, presents Jazz on the Green. Their goal is to ensure attendees have a wonderful experience and enjoy being with family and friends.

Jazz on the Green is held in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing every Thursday for six weeks, starting July 5 and ending August 9. The preshow beings at 6:30 p.m. with the main event at 7:30 p.m. It is free for anyone who wants to attend and listen to different varieties of jazz. Jazz on the Green is a popular event for all ages, because there is no cost. Alix Conn, a UNO alumna enjoys going to the event each year.

“I have been going to Jazz on the Green almost every Thursday for seven years, so I look forward to that time every year,” Conn said. “The best part is relaxing with family and friends.”

There are 12 bands that perform throughout the six week event. Two bands put on a concert, with one of them opening and the other being the main act. Each band has their own genre, including big band, Afro-Cuban, reggae and blues, which gives the audience an opportunity to pick their pace of music.

Music lovers are encouraged to bring their own refreshments throughout the event. Midtown Crossing vendors set up tents and offer grilled fare, cold drinks and concessions that can be purchased by attendees.

Rosalee Roberts is the PR Director of Omaha Performing Arts and has been involved in Jazz on the Green since 2010. Roberts said the staff is always looking for new bands to perform and that there is usually a waiting list of bands that want to participate.

“It’s wonderful to see the families that come and the children have a chance to see and hear the wonderful concerts,” Roberts said. “It’s great for people to experience the live entertainment, many for the first time. This is a great gift Omaha Performing Arts brings to Omaha annually.”