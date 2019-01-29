Nite Owl provides unique experience, excellent food and drinks in Blackstone

Cassie Wade

ONLINE REPORTER

You don’t have to be a night owl to enjoy the good eats, unique atmosphere and excellent drinks at Nite Owl in the Blackstone District.

The first time I went to Nite Owl, located at 3902 Farnam St, I was on a date. It was his suggestion, and honestly, a great pick for the first time meeting up with somebody (take note, fellow dating app users in need of a safe, convenient go-to spot).

Low lights hanging over high backed booths, chandeliers dangling from the ceiling and dark paint create an intimate vibe. Interesting art choices fill the walls. The unique, lion-unicorn-dog combo collage somewhat near the bar was inspiring. Hello cool-kid meets punky goth. Let’s hang.

A sign by the front door instructs patrons to order at the bar. My date got the house red wine, his drink of choice. I went with a hard cider. Mine was good, and he enjoyed his drink, though I can’t verify the taste since I’m not a wine drinker myself.

My date was alas, not a keeper, but I was impressed enough with Nite Owl to drag a few friends along for round two on a freezing January night. Parking spots in Blackstone can be hard to come by even on a weekday, but the bone-chilling walk turned out to be so worth it.

This second trip consisted of food and drinks. One of the cool things about Nite Owl is that it serves food from open to close, which is 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

The menu has great variety, including vegetarian and vegan options, such as veggie sliders, a vegan burger and cauliflower wings. Happy hour runs from open to 7 p.m. daily. One of my fellow diners took advantage of the deals and purchased a bahn mi, fries and an old fashioned to drink.

She enjoyed the bahn mi slider, which consists of braised pork, pickled daikon, carrot, cucumber, jalapeno and cilantro. We’re your typical tequila-shot-drinking college crowd usually. None of us had tried an old fashioned before and sampled my friend’s drink. It was a hit.

I love a good cheeseburger and Nite Owl did not disappoint. Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and herb aioli grace the top of well stacked buns. The fries I chose as my side were nice and crispy with just enough salt to remind me I wasn’t making a healthy choice. It was worth it.

My other companions ordered the buffalo wings and a salad, respectively. The first described the wings as having “exquisite taste, bursts of flavor and high quality texture.”

The second wasn’t quite as satisfied with her salad, which came with pickled red onion, daikon, carrot, cucumber, craisins, sunflower seeds and a shallot vinaigrette. It was the vinaigrette that did her in, though others at the table were fans.

Overall, Nite Owl is a great spot to grab a drink or a bite to eat. It can be a bit on the pricey side, but with a unique atmosphere and the location in mind, the price is both forgivable and understandable.

If you’re 21 and over, consider making the trip to the Blackstone District for a unique experience sure to wow your taste buds regardless of if you’re a morning bird or night owl.

