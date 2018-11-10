Next Netflix show to binge watch

Kassidy Brown

CONTRIBUTOR

Netflix is how people today watch their favorite shows. Whether it’s a Netflix Original Series, or a television show, there’s something for everyone–especially for the lovers of all things scary and thrilling.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premiered on Netflix on Oct. 26. Based off the characters from the Archie Comics, the show follows a teenage girl named Sabrina who’s half witch and half mortal. She must sign away her soul to the devil on her 16th birthday and the show follows how the decision she makes affects her life. The show isn’t for the faint of heart as the subject material is pretty dark and scary. Which is why the streaming service gave the show a TV-14 rating.

Hemlock Grove

Hemlock Grove is another Netflix Original Series, and just like Sabrina, the subject material is very dark and even more so. The show follows the new kid, Peter and future billionaire, Roman, as they try to solve a string of grisly murders. It’s more of a supernatural show with vampires, werewolves and psychics. It’s very gory and not for a person who dislikes blood. Though it was canceled after three seasons, it’s a good show to consider.

American Horror Story

This show is a given when it comes to shows that terrify you. Ever since season one, the goal of the show is to scare or spook its viewers. Every season follows a different plot and different characters. Seasons two and four take place in the 1960’s and the 1950’s. The newest season has been the most anticipated, combining two of the most popular seasons in the series. The gore is evident, as in most of the seasons. Season seven also includes many popular phobias, so if you have a fear of clowns, season seven might not be the one for you. The good thing about the show is, you don’t have to watch the seasons in order. Since each season is different, its easier to understand and get into.

Bates Motel

This show is the prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. It follows how Norman Bates became the way he is in the infamous movie. The show gives a deeper explanation about Norman’s relationship with his mother and his estranged brother. It’s a crime/psychological thriller series with a modern twist compared to the movie it’s based off of.

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House is the perfect show for anyone who likes to be scared. The show flashes from the past to the present, showing how the family’s old house traumatized the family. Most viewers who have seen the show say they couldn’t make it through the first couple of episodes. If horror movies and jump scares are something you enjoy, The Haunting of Hill House is perfect for you.

Comments

comments