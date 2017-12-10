New Mario game hits the mark

Will Patterson

Video game studios have been cashing in on nostalgia for years. “Super Mario Odyssey” plays on the mechanics and themes that were present in the Mario games adults grew up with. This isn’t Nintendo’s first attempt, but “Super Mario Odyssey” hits the mark.

“Super Mario Odyssey” came out for the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 27 and has since been met with sweeping critical success and for good reason, too. The game resurrects the since-lost magic of “Super Mario 64” and “Super Mario Sunshine.”

The premise of the game is like a typical Mario game. Princess Peach is abducted by Bowser and Mario must venture across several different themed worlds to save her. Unlike previous games, he is accompanied by a magical hat named Cappy. Cappy takes the form of Mario’s hat and gives players access to new abilities.

These new abilities are what make this game stand out. Cappy gives players the chance to “possess” other characters in the game. This mechanic is used to solve puzzles, fight bosses and find al-ternate paths to objectives. With the encounter of every enemy, a whole new way to explore and play through the world is unlocked. Sometimes it’s necessary and other times it’s just a fun alternative.

An immediately noticeable difference in “Super Mario Odyssey” is the presence of moons instead of the classic stars. Throughout the game, these are the player’s primary objective.

Like past Mario games, there are far more moons in the game than are needed to finish it. While players can finish the game’s main plot with a little over 100 moons, there are over 900 total. Many of these first become unlocked after beating the original storyline, giving re-playability to old zones.

Despite all its impressive features, “Super Mario Odyssey” does come with some drawbacks. One issue present in plenty of Nintendo games is the use of motion controls. It seems every Nintendo Switch game is pushing some motion controls. While these aren’t that intrusive in the main game-play, they do limit players who don’t or can’t use them.

Even with its flaws, this game will be remembered as one of the best Mario games ever produced. With any luck, it will set an example for future games in the franchise.

For hardcore Nintendo fans and college students looking to relive childhood nostalgia alike, “Su-per Mario Odyssey” is a game to consider. Most students probably won’t find themselves in possession of a Nintendo Switch anytime soon, but UNO’s Criss Library currently has the console available for check out.

