4 must-see Netflix originals

The sudden success of shows exclusively available on Netflix isn’t a surprise in an age where streaming is overtaking nearly all forms of media. Here is a list of some of the must-see productions unfolding on Netflix.

1) BoJack Horseman

This title has done well enough to earn itself a third season. The voice of Will Arnett lends a hilarious element to this absurd comedy. The world in which “BoJack Horseman” takes place is an altered version of our own, where some “people” are upright-walking animals that are casually mixed in with normal human characters. This is true of the show’s main character BoJack Horseman for which the show gets its name.

Despite the light-hearted and goofy humor that makes “BoJack Horseman” hilarious, the real messages of the production are in the characters’ darkest moments.

2) House of Cards

“House of Cards” is fast-paced, high stakes drama that plays off the American’s fears of injustices involved with politics. The plot follows Frank Underwood, played by Kevin Spacey, as he makes his way in the dog-eat-dog world of politics. Underwood is a corrupt, plotting man who will stop at nothing to get what he desires most: power.

Even though the show’s protagonist is an inherently bad guy, the show does a brilliant job of getting viewers to seek Underwood’s success.

3) Black Mirror

“Black Mirror” is one the most unique productions under the category of Netflix Originals. This show has only a few seasons with relatively few episodes in each; however, each episode ranges from 45 to 90 minutes in length and contains a unique story.

While addictive and enticing to watch, “Black Mirror” depicts common fears of what modern and future technology may spell out for humanity. Social, economic and government issues are all up for discussion in these absurdly dark interpretations of the world’s future.

4) A Series of Unfortunate Events

The latest recreation of Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” debuted on Netflix as of Jan 13, 2016. Already the show has received high praise from critics and online. This follows more than decade behind the film adaption of the series which was met with mixed reviews from critics and fans of books alike.

In “A Series of Unfortunate Events” the orphaned Baudelaire children continually attempt to thwart the malicious Count Olaf, who seeks to claim their family fortune. Through a variety of disguises, he follows the children as they pass from guardian to guardian. Meanwhile, the Baudelaire children are attempting to uncover the truth behind a secret society that their parents were once members of.

