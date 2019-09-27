NE Beta chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon is under temporary suspension

Kamrin Baker

EDITOR IN CHIEF

This is a developing story. It was last updated at 10:29 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2019.

Friday morning, Sam Petto, director of editorial and media relations of UNO Communications confirmed that the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Nebraska Beta chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon is under temporary suspension.

In a statement to the Gateway, Petto said: “Last week, UNO’s chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon was directed to temporarily suspend some operations by both its national organization and UNO as both entities began internal investigations into reported violations of Sigma Phi Epsilon policy. This investigative process helps UNO fulfill its commitment to provide a safe and positive learning environment for all students.”

The Gateway received an anonymous tip the morning of Sept. 26 via phone that there was a possible suspension of Sigma Phi Epsilon, but the caller did not give much detail about the nature of the suspension.

UNO Sig Ep’s president, Dylan Thompson, has yet to respond to the Gateway’s request for comment.

UNO Sig Ep’s vice president of communications, Will Olsen, declined to comment on the situation.

The Gateway is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the internal investigations and has reached out to UNO administrators and Sig Ep’s national office. Updates will be posted when they become available.

Comments

comments