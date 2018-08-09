Navigating on-campus housing options

Jessica Wade

Moving into a dorm with friends—or more often complete strangers—is a staple of college life. Being close to campus activities and within walking distance of classes, UNO has multiple on-campus housing options for students to choose from.

Sophomore Breana McMichael, found that Maverick Village is her preferred choice for campus housing.

Located on Dodge Campus, Maverick Village features four private carpeted bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room, full kitchen and is only offered with an annual lease at a rate of $7,365.

“The dorms are so nice,” McMichael said. “Although some of the Scott dorms are nice, I don’t have any classes over there and not all of them have a full kitchen and I like to cook.”

The biology major lived in Maverick Village last year as well and said her favorite part of living on campus is not having to deal with a commute. Her least favorite part is how restrictive dorm living can be.

Senior and neuroscience major Timothy Joe prefers Scott Campus over Dodge, and has lived in Scott housing since his freshman year, both as a resident and RA.

“My favorite part of campus is the community that exists between residents and the friendships made through that,” Joe said. “My least favorite part is the relationship (or lack thereof) between management and residents.”

For Sarah Watson, it was the John Paul St. John Paul II Newman Center that she decided to call home.

A four-story building built on 3.5 acres of land, the center is located at 71st and Pacific, neighboring the university’s Scott Campus. It features a chapel, prayer garden, residence for two priests and a new UNO campus ministry office.

In a Gateway article recounting her decision to move into the JPII Newman Center, Watson wrote that moving into the center changed her life.

“I’ve met lifelong friends and grown in my faith so much, and I could not be happier with my decision,” Watson wrote. “Living in a community with like-minded individuals and constant opportunities to grow in my faith has been an amazing experience.”

Of course, living on campus isn’t for everyone.

Sophomore Kayla Thor opted for renting a house after spending a year in Scott Village.

“The rent for the house is a few hundred cheaper than the rent for the dorms so it would save me money,” Thor said. “I also like having a bigger room than the dorm rooms and being able to sleep on a queen size bed rather than a twin. The fact that I’m living in an actual house now rather than a college dorm also makes me feel more independent and more like an adult and less like a kid.”

However, for those who may be interested in any of UNO’s housing opportunities, there’s still time.

According to Senior Director of Housing and Residence Life Trent Fredericksen, there is still space available to students interested in applying for housing.

“You never know, it could be full next week, it could be full three weeks from now,” Fredericksen said. “If students have questions I would give UNO housing an email (unohousing@unomaha.edu), that’s the quickest way to get a question answered.”

