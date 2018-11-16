Must-see musical acts coming to Omaha before 2018 ends

Ben Helwig

CONTRIBUTOR

Does the cold weather get you down? Do you need a break from the drabness of winter? Well, you’re in luck, the Omaha-area happens to have plenty of musical acts coming up during the winter season. Here is a list of all the musts sees before you go into hibernation.

3OH!3 – Dec. 6 – The Waiting Room

This electronic band has some pretty big names under their catalog as well. Kesha hits like “Blah, Blah, Blah” and “My First Kiss” both feature the talents of 3OH!3. Features aren’t their only strong suit. Their track “Don’t Trust Me” was one of the most popular songs of 2008.

The Prince Experience – Nov. 24 – The Slowdown

The Prince Experience is more than just covers of the legendary artist. Gabriel Sanchez decks out in purple garb and does his best job honoring Prince’s historic career. When this act rolled through Omaha earlier this year, it played to a sold-out show.

Joe Nichols and Morgan Myles – Dec. 7 – Whiskey Roadhouse

Country fans rejoice. The man behind the wildly popular “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” teams up with country songstress Morgan Myles, for a show promises to feature classic country music and a great blend of two musical talents.

Mannheim Steamroller – Dec. 22 & 23 – Orpheum Theater

The Christmas staple returns to Omaha just in time for the holidays. Expect high-energy, fast paced classical Christmas music. They will be playing back-to-back nights in late December.

Lindsey Stirling – Nov. 28 – Baxter Arena

Lindsey Stirling may be the most exciting violinist in the world and that is not an exaggeration. Perhaps best known for her “Radioactive” cover with Pentatonix, Stirling’s musical talents should be even more awe-inspiring in person.

Daughtry – Dec. 12 – Orpheum

The wildly popular rock band of the 2000’s promise to rock The Orpheum in December. Front-man Chris Daughtry of “American Idol” fame, leads the band that has provided great rock hits such as “Home,” “Life After You” and “It’s Not Over”.

Travis Scott, Trippie Redd, Gunna and Sheck Wes – Dec. 10 – CHI Health Center

Perhaps the hottest rapper on the planet, Travis Scott, is coming to Omaha and he’s bringing quite the impressive lineup with him. The “ASTROWORLD” rapper may just provide the biggest rap show of the year.

1 . Justin Timberlake – Dec 8 – CHI Health Center

This is the big one. The world-renowned singer/actor brings his “The Man of the Woods” tour to Omaha. The multi-talented performer should sing classics like “SexyBack,” as well as new hits such as “Filthy.” This will be Timberlake’s first visit to Omaha since 2014.