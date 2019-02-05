MSHRC to host third annual Sexploration Week

Cassie Wade

ONLINE REPORTER

The Midlands Sexual Health Research Collaborative (MSHRC) will host its third annual Sexploration Week on the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) campus from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15.

Sexploration is a week-long event dedicated to promoting sexual health and exploring difficult topics with subject matter experts in a safe environment, according to UNO’s website.

Students can visit with representatives from a variety of organizations, including the Women’s Fund of Omaha, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and UNO’s Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, at the events. These events will also feature activities ranging from decorating cookies to bowling and poetry performances, according to UNO’s website.

Kenna Barnes, a graduate assistant and research coordinator at MSHRC, said Sexploration Week grew from UNO Secrets, a display where UNO students, faculty and staff can write down and share their secrets anonymously.

“Some of them are really intense,” Barnes said. “Some of them are just really funny. We’ve kind of just branched off of that to make it an entire week of letting people express themselves in various ways and trying to de stigmatize all these really tough topics while also making it fun.”

MSHRC continues the UNO Secrets tradition in 2019 and will have a display in the Milo Bail Student Center. Students can share their secrets online, through a drop box in the MSHRC Lab at H&K 231 or by decorating their secret in the H&K atrium, according to UNO’s website.

Barnes encourages students to come to events, which are designed to help people “feel a little more comfortable in our skin.”

“It’s a really fun way to express yourself,” Barnes said. “People have a really fun time being secretive about their personal lives. I think when we have this whole week that’s dedicated to having those secrets out, it gets really exciting.”

