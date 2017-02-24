Mexican Family torn apart

Jessica Wade

Guadalupe García de Rayos was 14 years old when she left an impoverished city in Mexico and illegally crossed the border into Arizona. After 21 years of living in the United States, Rayos was arrested and, despite the efforts of her husband and two children, she was deported.

Rayos had complied with the Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement office for eight years, checking in annually since she was caught using a fake Social Security number in order to work.

Attempting to build a life in a country that routinely turns its back on immigrants is not a new challenge for people like Rayos, but President Donald Trump has figuratively, and soon literally, built a wall around the opportunities the United States has to offer.

One of Trump’s many executive orders calls for any immigrant who has been convicted of or believed to have committed a crime to be a priority for deportation.

“There are many people who don’t have criminal records who will be caught up in this and will be deported, but who have no options to stay and no way to fight deportation,” said professor and immigration attorney Kristin Fearnow.

“The best advice I can give anyone is that they should go speak with an attorney, they should have a competent evaluation of their case and they should see what options they have right now.”

Trump’s stance on immigration has been clear from the very beginning, and it’s safe as well as terrifying to assume that as his immigration policies are implemented they will only wreak more havoc.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump said during his campaign. “They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Rayos brought none of those things with her when she crossed the border as a teenager, instead she brought hope and the resilience needed to build a family and a better life.

Fearnow said that now is the time for students to become involved.

“Be informed, get involved, do something to push the cause forward,” Fearnow said. “These things happen in the shadows and when there’s community activists shining the light on what’s going on they can sometimes slow things down, they can stop things, it can make others in the community who weren’t even aware stand up and take notice and jump in to help.”

By deporting a woman who for years has done everything asked of her, Trump is setting a precedent for how the next four years will look. Building a wall through the border will not be nearly as devastating as building a wall through families.

