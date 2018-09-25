Men’s and Women’s Golf Tee Off Seasons

Ben Helwig

MEN’S GOLF

The UNO men’s golf team headed west last week to compete in their first event of the season, where they met a few challenges, but saw some positives looking forward.

Colorado State University played host to the Ram Masters Invitational. This was the Mavs’ first trip to this particular tournament, which took place at Fort Collins Country Club, near CSU’s campus.

The Mavs as a team, finished 17th out of 17 teams–however, the team saw some great play from their senior leaders.

Senior Cole Christian of Wichita posted the best three-round score for the Mavs, shooting an overall 222 (+12). His second round score of 70 was the team low for the tournament.

Fellow senior Kevin Gordon of Whitby, Ontario, had his fair share of ups and downs through the tournament. In his first and third rounds, Gordon posted 73 and 71 respectively, good for +4. However, Gordon was disqualified after the second round for a scorecard infraction.

Other bright spots for the Mavs included a great performance from Thirawat Chantrakantanond. Chantrakantanond, another senior from Thailand, shot a three-day score of 233 (+23). His low score for the tournament was his first round score of 76. Chantrakantanond is fresh off a fourth-place finish at last year’s conference championship, the team’s top finisher there.

The senior leadership on this Mavericks team should be a reason they’ll be able to compete down the line.

“They’re going to be really good,” said Coach Seth Porter. “You’ll want to keep your eye on them this year.”

The Mavericks next play in Edwardsville, Illinois for the Derek Dolenc Invitational this week.

WOMEN’S GOLF

The UNO women’s golf team continues to get better finishes with each tournament they play, proving this team has room to grow.

The Mavs have played in two tournaments since hosting the UNO Invitational at the beginning of the month. The Missouri State Payne Stewart Memorial Tournament was the first, played on Sept. 10th and 11th. The Mavericks finished 10th of 15 teams in the tournament. Notably, they bested rival school Creighton.

Freshman Zora Gittens shined on the course, posting her career low score of 76 on the third day of the tournament. She also shot a 77 in round one. Junior Samantha Chong also posted her season low score of 77 in round one of the tournament.

Senior Jordan York continued her hot streak, leading the Mavs in points with a three-day total of 224. Her round three score of 73 was the Mavs’ best score of the season, and her best round score since last year’s conference tournament.

The Loyola Fall Invitational saw the Mavs’ best finish of the season, finishing 8th out of 12 teams.

York finished in a tie for 10th, and led the team in scoring once again. Her play was highlighted by a first round score of 76.

Hannah Hunke had her best finish of the season, finishing tied for 18th, after finishing 63rd and 45th in the previous two events. Her jump in the standings helped the Mavs continually climb the team standings over the course of the tournament.

The Mavs head to Iowa City this weekend for the Diane Thomason Invitational, before coming back home for a Creighton-hosted tournament in Omaha.

