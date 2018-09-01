Men’s soccer team loses third straight game to Missouri State

Jack Hoover

CONTRIBUTOR

The Omaha men’s soccer team fell 2-0 to the Missouri State Bears on Friday evening.

After going 0-2 in their first two games, the Mavericks were looking to finally get their first win of the season. The two Bears goals, courtesy of Conor Ingram and Josh Dolling, would deny that from happening.

Both goals came in the first half off headers in the box. The second half then saw a more aggressive Omaha side, as the team got off more than twice as many shots as they had put up in the first half. None of those shots would find the net.

In addition to looking for their first win of the season, the Mavericks are also still looking for their first goal of the season. Omaha has been shut out in all three games so far this season, despite outshooting their opponents 37-24 over that span.

The Mavericks will look to get that first win and first goal next Friday at home against Utah Valley.

