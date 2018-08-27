Men’s Soccer Drops Opener to UC Davis

Jack Hoover

Sometimes the shots fall your way, and sometimes they don’t.

For the Omaha Men’s soccer team on Friday night, those shots were decidedly not falling their way in their 1-0 loss to the UC Davis Broncos.

In what was the opening match of the season, the Mavericks attempted 12 shots, while the Broncos only had 4.

For UC Davis, only one of those 4 shots was on target. That one shot was all it took for them to score.

The Bronco’s lone shot on goal came in the 51st minute of the match. A mis-hit clearance from an Omaha defender fell to UC Davis’s Robert Mejia who then passed the ball to forward Adam Mickelson. Mickelson then placed his shot right past the diving arms of Omaha keeper Matt Smith.

After the goal, the Broncos then opted to sit back and defend for the rest of the night. For the Mavericks, the goal served as a spark that led to a more spirited offensive showing. The ball stayed largely in UC Davis’s half after the 51st minute.

However, despite the intense pressure from the Mavericks and the high amount of shots, none found the back of the net.

“I’m very proud of our players and the chances they created. On a different night, this is a five goal night,” said coach Bob Warming, regarding the chances that Omaha had to score.

One of those chances came in the 72nd minute. Sophomore Diego Gutierrez worked his way into the box and fired a low shot at the near post. Much to Omaha’s dismay, the shot hit the post and bounced away from danger.

Gutierrez’s play stood out for the Mavericks, as he led the team in both shots and shots on goal. The fact that he, and really the rest of the Omaha team, didn’t get a goal seemed to come down to poor luck more than anything else.

The schedule doesn’t get much easier for Omaha after this loss. The team will have to turn around quickly and prepare to play the Clemson Tigers on Sunday.

The Tigers are coming off of a surprise 2-0 loss to the Creighton Bluejays on Friday – they will likely be out for some redemption as well.

Omaha will then hope their luck turns around in time for Sunday. The shots might not have been falling against UC Davis, but all they can do is keep trying.

