Men’s Basketball Still Searching; Women’s Basketball Gets First Win

Kenny Pancake

Contributor

While the Omaha men’s basketball team remains winless, the women’s team found their first win in front of over 1,600 fans at the Sapp Fieldhouse on Friday to improve to 1-2 on the season.

Amber Vidal scored a career-high 21 points, a team-leading 9 assists and 6 rebounds to nearly grab a double-double, and lead the Mavericks to a 64-53 victory in their home opener, which was held in the Sapp Fieldhouse due to the US Olympic Team Trials at Baxter Arena. Claire Killian was the only other Mav to score in the double digits, while Jay Bridgeman gathered a team-high 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

The women’s team shot better from outside the three-point line than the inside, scoring 40% of their attempts beyond the arc and 37.5% from inside. Montana State, however, shot a dismal 15% from the three-point line. Both teams got out to a slow start – only 15 points were scored in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the men’s team continues to battle through their difficult road schedule, falling to #18 Louisville 87-78. Louisville was the highest-ranked opponent that Omaha has played since the move to Division I. The Mavs are now 0-4 on the season, while the Cardinals improve to 2-0.

The team managed 12 total steals on the night, and four Mavs entered double-digits in scoring. Daniel Norl led the team with 16 points, closely followed by Zach Jackson (15), KJ Robinson (14) and first-time starter Lamar Wofford-Humphrey (14). Wofford-Humphrey led the team in rebounds with 12, while Robinson garnered a team-leading 5 assists.

The Mavericks pulled within 7 points with 5:45 to go in the final period, but fell back after a 7-0 spurt from the Cardinals that kept the teams 8 or more points apart for the rest of the game. The Mavericks shot 36% overall from the field, and hit a third of their shots from behind the three-point line.

The women go on to play USC Upstate and Wofford in South Carolina on November 24th and 26th, respectively. They then return to Baxter Arena for a four-game home stretch that includes the local competition, College of Saint Mary and Creighton.

The men’s team will play Tennessee Tech in Niceville, Florida on November 24th, before facing either Maryland Eastern Shore or Jackson State in the concluding round of the Emerald Coast Classic the following day. They will travel back home afterward to play their Baxter opener against Drake on November 29th.

