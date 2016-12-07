Men’s basketball defeats University of Iowa

Jared Kennedy

EDITOR IN CHIEF

The University of Nebraska at Omaha men’s basketball team pulled out an impressive 98-89 on the road victory against the University of Iowa last week. This the first win against a Big 10 team in program history, and the team’s first recent win against a Power 5 school.

U of I had a good showing with three-pointers, but UNO outscored the hawks 40-26 in the paint.

“Sophomore guard Zach Jackson scored a career-high 21 points to lead UNO, shooting 6-of-9 from the field with three 3-pointers and a 6-of-6 effort at the free throw line. He added a career-high-tying eight rebounds, a career-best three assists and a steal,” UNO Athletics said in a press release.

Senior Guard Tra-Deon Hollins also had a good showing at Carver-Hawkeye Arena-scoring 12 points in a game for the third time in his career and had a season high 11 assists.

UNO senior broadcasting student Alex Abler said this is the team’s best win since going Division one.

“They played extremely well on the road, and they were due for a win like this,” Abler said.

Abler added UNO’s schedule is a tough one in regards to non-conference games. In his opinion they played like a team that “wanted to be there,” putting Iowa on their heels early and continuously delivering blows.

“That’s how you get it down on the road in the Big Ten,” Abler said. “It’s their fist win in the Big 10 and it was well deserved. Now off to a ranked Iowa State team.”

Omaha comes back on Dec. 5, visiting Iowa State. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.