Meet the Gateway staff: Part 1

Bryan Vomacka

DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGER

Why did you join the Gateway?

I joined the Gateway because I was a journalism student, and my freshman year, I began to truly see the importance of a resource such as the Gateway. I had quite a bit of previous writing experience and knew I needed to contribute to such an important piece of UNO history.

What do you like about being editor-in-chief?

I’ve held four separate roles at the Gateway. I started as a contributor, became an online reporter, a digital editor and now EIC! It is so special to have such a well-rounded journey through the Gateway and to now play around with the publication as “the boss” this year. I have such a special place in my heart for our newspaper, and I am so excited to keep doing new and exciting things with it and with such a brilliant staff. I love being able to say I’m responsible for this whole thing and that I get to do it so successfully because of the gifted people who surround me. This volume of the paper is something I get to own as the crowning achievement of my undergraduate career, and that means so much.

What was the highlight of your summer?

The highlight of my summer was traveling to London with my global communications class! I learned so much – about myself, about the world and about my craft. Plus, I saw a ton of cute British dogs.

What is your main hobby?

My main hobby is consuming art of any kind! Whether it’s Netflix originals, photography, Maggie Rogers’ music or yet another viewing of the entirety of Parks and Recreation, I’m living vicariously through it.

What is your favorite part of being a Maverick?

Being a Maverick means something different to each person who steps on our campus, and that’s my favorite part about it. My experience is so uniquely mine, and everyone else can say the same thing.

What advice do you have for people new to UNO?

Read the Gateway!

What do you like about your role?

I love the flexibility that comes with digital editorship. I can write about innovative women one day and sustainability the next.

What was the highlight of your summer?

The highlight of my summer had to be Hinterland and the Des Moines experience with Kamrin. Music festivals are very close to my heart, and having press passes for the weekend was such an incredible experience. Of course, interviewing Hippo Campus made it all the better, but I loved exploring Des Moines the second day we were there.

What is your main hobby?

I’ve never really known how to answer this question! My main hobby would probably be creative writing. I’ve been working on world-building for a story that takes place in Gotham City. The focus has been more on the ages of the characters, the timeline and the presence of certain buildings. It takes a lot of planning.

What advice do you have for people new to UNO?

Get involved in your new community and education. Joining a club or organization you’re interested in helps you build friendships and professional connections and builds your resume. Speak to your professors as soon as possible. Keeping an open line of communication with your professors makes your semester easier.

What do you like about your role?

Being able to showcase so many talented artists, actors, musicians and faculty has been the best part. I’ve learned so much about the music and art scene not only on campus but all around Omaha through my role as A&E editor.

What is your favorite part about being a Maverick?

I have been able to meet people through my major that I never would have if I hadn’t gone to UNO. The people here are so outgoing and I’ve made lifelong friends because of my choice of college.

What advice do you have for people new to UNO?

Don’t be afraid to go to events throughout the year. UNO has been known as a commuter college for a long time, but more and more students are deciding to stay in the dorms or apartments near campus. So many people just go to class and go home and don’t give any of the (FREE) events a thought, but it’s a great way to branch out of your comfort zone and make new friends.

Why did you join the Gateway?

To do something I love, visual storytelling, while earning money for groceries.

What do you like about your role?

I like taking opinions and stories and issues and crystallizing them into images.

What was the highlight of your summer?

Definitely getting to make sexual health education content for Get Checked Omaha, a sexual health initiative from the Women’s Fund of Omaha. Also, seeing Lizzo.

What is your favorite part about being a Maverick?

I love that being a Maverick means that you have to be scrappy and determined.

What advice do you have for people new to UNO?

Get involved, not for resume points or clout, but to meet some of the coolest people you will ever know and make the dearest friends for life.

What do you like about your role?

I am the copy editor which means I get to proofread … this might not be the most fun job to everyone in the world, but I personally love proofreading and could do it for hours. Lucky for me, I get to. I also really like reading everyone’s stories as I edit. We have talented writers on staff and contributors who each have their own unique voice, and I enjoy seeing those differences in style.

What is your main hobby?

My main hobby is music, whether I’m playing guitar, going to concerts, discovering new artists or just singing in the car.

What advice do you have for people new to UNO?

My best advice is to talk in class, talk to the people sitting next to you or talk to your professor as you’re coming in or leaving. There’s a good chance you’ll end up having another class with one or two people from an old class, so it’s really helpful to form connections or friendships right away. I still see people on campus that I had a class with first semester, freshman year who stop to say hello and catch up. If you want a close-knit college experience start by introducing yourself!

What do you like about your role?

I love being a part of something much larger than myself and I feel so lucky to work with people that I admire and respect every day.

What is your main hobby?

I’m a big-time movie fan. Taking video production classes and getting to work on video stories has been one of the highlights of my time in college.

What advice do you have for people new to UNO?

Have confidence in yourself, take chances and get outside of your comfort zone! My first few years of college weren’t the best, but I eventually started doing small things like talking to the people next to me in class. That eventually led to doing big things like studying abroad in London and now I’m so happy with my college experience.

