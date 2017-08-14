Mavs eager for South Omaha Classic

Ray Koch

SPORTS EDITOR

Nothing screams Maverick spirit quite like a brisk, dark fall night at Caniglia field— where, nestled in-between overlooking trees, one can cheer on the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s soccer teams as they go head-to-head with their opponents.

The first chance Mav faithful will have a chance to see their 2017 UNO Men’s soccer team will be Aug. 9, in the red/ black scrimmage. However, on Aug. 13, the infamous South Omaha Classic will take place at Caniglia Field against the 2013 National Champions, Notre Dame.

Last year’s South Omaha Classic was a thriller when UNO beat Marquette in a shootout 2-1. Junior defender Zac Marquess knows the importance of the South Omaha Classic.

“It’s always a blast playing in the South O Classic because the community really

does come out and support. We’re lucky to be supported by such a great city with lots of Maverick pride,” he said.

Playing a former national champion can be a daunting challenge, but Marquess and the Mavs know what to expect from the task at hand.

“Against a former national champion in Notre Dame, we expect a very fun and competitive game. [This game] will set the tone for the rest of our games, especially at Caniglia field.”

The UNO Mavericks finished the season with a 10-5-4 record, before losing to Denver in the Summit League tournament to cut their season short. Notre Dame finished the season last year ranked 14th, which was one better than in-state for Creighton.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m., there is only one expectation for Maverick students and fellow fans—wear black, and get loud.

