Mavericks send seniors off with one last home win

Jack Hoover

CONTRIBUTOR

It was a cold night but the offense was scorching hot.

The fans who came to watch the Omaha Women’s Soccer team take on Western Illinois were all bundled up in the stands in an effort to stay warm. The temperatures were low, but for those who dared to brave the cold, they found the results of the game to be worth it.

It was the Maverick attack that provided the heat all night. After scoreless past two games, the offense broke out and scored three goals in this game for a final score of 3-1.

The win was a great response from the Mavericks, who have lost their previous four games and a spot in the postseason.

Perhaps more importantly, the win helped put a cap on the careers of the seniors on the team, who were honored after the game. The players who were honored for their contributions to Omaha soccer through the years were Haley Johnson, Lydia Holtmann, Carlie Cook, Jessica Bollinger, Natalie Johnson and Erin Dimon.

No seniors found the net in the game, but they all worked tirelessly in the game to ensure an impressive Maverick win.

That impressive win came in part from the goals of the team. The desire to send the seniors off in an appropriate fashion must have elevated the team’s play as the goals scored were of no ordinary quality.

The opening goal of the game, which came in the 37th minute off the foot of Marin Dregelid, was scored from 30 yards out to beat an onrushing goalkeeper.

The second goal of the game, scored by Cydney Skinner, was just as good, if not better. A pass to the top of the box gave Skinner the chance to one time the ball into the upper corner of the goal.

The last goal, coming at the end of the match, was a calm and collected finish from Bailey Cascio. That goal would end any chance of a Western Illinois chance to tie the game and spoil senior night for the Mavericks.

The three goals in the game matched the Mavericks highest-scoring performance of the year.

Having missed out on the post-season, Omaha will close out their season on Sunday at home against South Dakota University. With a win there, the Mavericks will have their highest winning season since winning 10 games in 2010.

