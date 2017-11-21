Mavericks come up short in Conference tournament

Sam Lauritsen

CONTRIBUTOR

The Omaha volleyball team saw the end of their season as well as the end of an era led by seniors Sydney O’Shaughnessy and Amanda Conlin. The fifth-seeded Mavericks team dropped a four-set match in the Summit League Championship quarterfinals on Friday afternoon, falling in four sets to fourth-seeded North Dakota State at Hamilton Gymnasium.

Sydney O’Shaughnessy led the Mavericks with her 70th career double-double, tallying team highs of 20 digs and 36 assists. She also had six kills while hitting at a .417 clip. Gessica Gdowski also posted a double-double for Omaha, managing a team-high 12 kills in addition to her 11 digs. Offensively, Bella Sade and Mackenzie Horkey smashed nine kills apiece, while Anna Blaschko added six more. Sade led the team and with four service aces, the only ones of the match for Omaha.

The Mavericks came out of the gate hot, as they were impressive in the first set. After a back a forth beginning portion of the set, Omaha took control, peaking when Sade had an ace to give Omaha a 22-18 lead. O’Shaughnessy finished the set off with a kill, making the score 25-21, giving the Mavericks a 1-0 match lead.

In the second set, Omaha jumped out to an early 7-2 lead sparking a North Dakota State timeout. Omaha stretched the lead to 19-11 when NDSU sparked a comeback and completely changed the complexion of the match. The teams traded points from 24 on, but an Omaha attack error gave North Dakota State the set 31-29 which leveled the match at 1-1.

Set three was all NDSU as they came out hot and held onto the lead for the rest of the set, as the Bison won the set 25-15 taking the pivotal 2-1 match lead.

Omaha came out and fought hard in the fourth set but lost the set 25-19 on a Bison kill that ended the match.

On the match, NDSU outhit Omaha .198 to .123 and out blocked the Mavericks 11-10. This loss wrapped up a solid season for the Mavericks, as they finished their season with a record of 10-18 (7-7 Summit League).

