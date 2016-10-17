Maverick Sports Recap





University of Nebraska at Omaha had mixed success this week. Sunday, Oct. 9 women’s soccer played host to Fort Wayne, pulling out a 4-1 win over the Mastadons.

Swimming and diving fell to Colorado State in their season opener on Friday. The team will receive the opportunity to redeem themselves both on Oct. 17 against Northern Colorado and again on the 22nd against Iowa State.

Women’s soccer played Indiana Univesity-Purdue University Minneapolis for a tie on Friday while volleyball played South Dakota at home for a 1-3 victory. Adding to the Mav’s success on Friday was Mav Hockey’s first win of the season on the road against University of Alaska Anchorage.

The hockey team tacked on an additional win Saturday with a close 4-3 victory. This same day, men’s soccer came out with a clean 1-0 win at Fort Wayne.