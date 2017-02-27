Maverick softball suffers blow in Georgia

Marissa Woolward

Contributor

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s softball team was knocked down in a doubleheader

against Georgia Tech, falling 5-1 and 2-1at Mewborn Field in Atlanta, GA. The Mavericks are now 3-7 on the season.

GAME 1 – GEORGIA TECH 5, OMAHA 1- Feb. 24th @ 1:00 pm

Omaha was limited in their first game of Friday’s doubleheader by Georgia Techs pitcher Brooke Barfield. Freshmen Hailey Bartz, Emily Klosterman and senior Lizzie Noble each had singles for the Mavericks.

The Yellow Jackets’ starter Brooke Barfield had a great outing on the mound with three hits and one run, along with six strikeouts. Senior right-hander Abbie Clanton took a loss for Omaha, surrendering five runs on seven hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts over six innings of work.

Georgia Tech scored first in the bottom of the first inning with three runs on two hits. Jessica Kowalewicz walked and Malea Bell singled through the left side. Junior Kelsey Chisholm sent a 1-0 pitch over the right field wall for an early 3-0 lead.

Georgia Tech added a run in the third thanks to a triple by senior outfielder Samantha Pierannunzi. She scored on a single by Malea Bell through the left side, bringing the game to 4-0 score.

The Mavericks finally got on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Senior outfielder Lia Mancuso reached on an error by Georgia Tech catcher Rebecca Praire and advanced to second base on the play.

Georgia Tech got the run back in the bottom of the sixth. Jessica Kowalewicz opened the inning with a single through left field and advanced to third. Kowalewicz scored on Chisholm’s fly to the left side, bringing Georgia Tech up by 5-1.

GAME 2 – GEORGIA TECH 2, OMAHA 1 – Feb. 24th @ 3:00 p.m.

Georgia Tech senior pitcher Jenna Goodrich picked up the win in the second game, allowing just one run on two hits and a walk in two innings of hard work. Georgia Tech’s starter Emily Anderson pitched the first six innings and allowed only three hits with four strikeouts. Sophomore right-hander Laura Roecker pitched a complete game for the Mavs but picked up the loss, allowing two runs with five hits and six strikeouts.

Omaha had runners on base in the first three innings, but could not manufacture a run to win the game. Georgia Tech had bases loaded in the bottom of the third inning with two hits and a walk, but Roecker was able to get a groundout to prevent any damage.

Both teams had runners on base in the fifth and sixth inning but the game remained scoreless.

UNO’s senior infielder Nicole Warren managed a walk to start the top of the eighth inning and moved onto third on junior outfielder Kelly Pattison’s bunt. Vicky Kinney hit a single to left field to bring Warren home and put Omaha on the scoreboard with a 1-0 lead.

Georgia Tech senior infielder Jessica Kowalewicz worked a walk and scored on a UNO error on a single by junior infielder Malea Bell. With Bell on third, junior infielder Kendall Chadwick hit a single up the middle for a walk-off win.

Omaha returns to the field Saturday, Feb. 25, facing back-to-back games against Georgia State at the Heck Softball Complex in Atlanta, GA. The first game starts at 11 a.m. and the second game starting immediately after at 1 p.m.

The Mavs face Kennesaw State Sunday, Feb. 26 at Bailey Park in Kennesaw, GA. The first pitch starts at 10 a.m.

