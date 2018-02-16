Maverick Productions announces Logic as featured artist for spring concert

Cassie Wade

MANAGING EDITOR

Platinum-selling artist Logic will be the featured performer at the 2018 Spring Concert put on by Maverick Productions.

The concert is scheduled for April 4 at Baxter Arena. Tickets will be available to UNO students on Feb. 19 and 20 at the Baxter Arena box office for a special price, according to a UNO press release.

The public will be able to purchase tickets at the Baxter Arena box office or Baxter Arena’s website starting on Feb 21 for $20. People who are not UNO student but have a student ID can purchase tickets for $15.

Baxter Arena’s box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Maverick Productions hid puzzle pieces with the rapper’s photo on them around campus throughout the week. Clues were provided and those who found the pieces were entered to win free tickets to the concert.

The organization announced the rapper as the featured artist in a Facebook live video.

Comments

comments